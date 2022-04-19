Tenby's lifeboats had a busy afternoon on Easter Monday, with both boats launching on separate shouts.

The first shout was for the all-weather lifeboat as Burry Port lifeboat requested assistance to tow a 27ft fishing vessel through the swell on Carmarthen Bar.

Soon after, Tenby’s RNLI beach lifeguards on Tenby South beach reported that several paddleboarders had left the beach earlier that day, but hadn’t been seen to return.

A statement from Tenby Lifeboat RNLI confirmed: "The first shout was for the all-weather lifeboat and came at 2.40pm, when Burry Port lifeboat requested assistance to tow a 27ft fishing vessel through the swell on Carmarthen Bar.

"The vessel had suffered engine failure and requested a tow back to Burry Port.

"The Haydn Miller was soon on scene and took over the tow from Burry Port, with the bigger boat having the necessary power to safely get the casualty vessel through the swell over the sand bar.

"Once over the bar, Burry Port took the tow back for the journey into Burry Port, whilst Tenby lifeboat returned to station, arriving shortly before 5pm.

"The second shout of the afternoon was for the inshore lifeboat and came at 3.15pm, after Tenby’s RNLI beach lifeguards on South beach reported that several paddle boarders had left the beach earlier in the day, but they hadn’t been seen to return.

"The volunteer crew were quickly on scene and performed a thorough search, but with nothing found and nobody reported missing, the search was stood down and the lifeboat returned to station."