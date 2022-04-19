All photos supplied by Paul Rogers
WHITLAND Youths came away with a hard-fought 28-19 win over Aberystwyth in the Pembrokeshire Youth League
Lucca Setaro starred by scoring a brace of tries for the Borderers.
Others who made the scoresheet for the club included Owyn Griffiths, Toby Rees and Iestyn Comey, with Harry Fuller getting two conversions.
The result leaves Whitland fourth out of eight teams in the league.
Whitland Youth have got two wins and a loss leaving them on 11 points in what has been a disrupted season due to Covid. Fishguard are currently top with five wins from five and 25 points.
The youth side’s game against Aber was the only game to played in the league on the weekend.
Whitland firsts last played on April 2 suffering a heavy loss to Llangennech 7-43 at the Llwyn Ty Gwyn ground.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here