All photos supplied by Paul Rogers

WHITLAND Youths came away with a hard-fought 28-19 win over Aberystwyth in the Pembrokeshire Youth League

Lucca Setaro starred by scoring a brace of tries for the Borderers.

Others who made the scoresheet for the club included Owyn Griffiths, Toby Rees and Iestyn Comey, with Harry Fuller getting two conversions.

Western Telegraph: Iestyn Comey moving up the gearsIestyn Comey moving up the gears

The result leaves Whitland fourth out of eight teams in the league.

Whitland Youth have got two wins and a loss leaving them on 11 points in what has been a disrupted season due to Covid. Fishguard are currently top with five wins from five and 25 points.

Western Telegraph: Lucca Setaro scored two tries on the dayLucca Setaro scored two tries on the day

The youth side’s game against Aber was the only game to played in the league on the weekend.

Whitland firsts last played on April 2 suffering a heavy loss to Llangennech 7-43 at the Llwyn Ty Gwyn ground.

Western Telegraph: Monty Milton braced for impactMonty Milton braced for impact

 

Western Telegraph: Toby Rees about to power throughToby Rees about to power through