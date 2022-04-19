A Hakin motorist who has pleaded guilty to his third drug-driving offence within a four-month period has been banned from driving for three years.
At around 7.30pm on Sunday, October 10, police officers followed a Volkswagon Golf on the A4139 at Lydstep and noticed an extremely strong smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle.
They also observed that it was being driven erratically across the road.
They stopped the vehicle and discovered that it was being driven by Michael Burgess, aged 25.
A roadside breath test proved positive and Burgess was taken to the police station where he gave a blood sample with a reading of 9.1 mcg of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. The legal limit is 2.
Crown Prosecutor Ms Linda Barker informed magistrates that Burgess was convicted of identical offences in December 2021 and again in March of this year.
In addition to the disqualification Burgess, who previously lived in St Teilo’s Road, Pembroke Dock but is now of no fixed abode, was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £34 surcharge.
