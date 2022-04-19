PROTESTS were held in Haverfordwest over the UK Government’s Rwanda migrant scheme, which they claim is ‘inhumane’.

People gathered on Castle Square in Haverfordwest on Monday April 18 to protest against the plans to send migrants to the landlocked East African nation.

Under the plans, people seeking sanctuary in the UK would be sent more than 4,000 miles for processing under the proposals.

People said they were disgusted by what was going on

Representing Stand Up To Racism West Wales, Hellana Hetfield of Pembrokeshire set up a demonstration on Easter Monday from 5pm.

Hellana said what the UK Government had proposed was wrong.

“How can we welcome in Ukrainian refugees and then send other migrants to Rwanda? I sympathise with all victims of war.

“No one would risk their lives to come here unless their lives were already in danger, so to risk their lives to come here and then be sent to Rwanda I think is inhumane.

“Migrants will be made to go through more torment by this. We could be doing a lot more to help them.”

Hellana Hetfield says there needs to be more compassion shown

People stood up and spoke during the protest, saying how the idea of people coming to the UK for help and being put on a plane to Rwanda 'broke their hearts'. Others said it was ‘disgusting’ what was happening.

I sympathise with all victims of war.

A Home Office spokesperson responded to criticism which has been received nationwide, including from the Archbishop of Canterbury, by saying the deal is needed to rebuild a failing system.

“This world-leading migration partnership will overhaul our broken asylum system, which is currently costing the UK taxpayer £1.5 billion a year – the highest amount in two decades.”

The protest was set up by Stand Up To Racism West Wales

Tory MP Simon Hart - who represents Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire - has claimed the relocation plan has the potential to be a “really humane step forward”.

Speaking to Sky News, the Welsh Secretary said: “I think the first thing is we have to deal with this problem.

"We have a very good relationship with Rwanda: It’s an up-and-coming economy, it has got a very good record with migrants in this particular issue.

“And it’s an arrangement which I think suits both countries very well and provides the best opportunities for economic migrants, for those who have been in the forefront of this particular appalling problem for so long now.

“And I think that this arrangement is a really… it has the potential to be a really good step forward and a really humane step forward.”

When pressed on the fact the president of Rwanda has been accused of human rights abuses on more than one occasion, Hart said: “That is true, but that doesn’t alter the fact that their reputation as far as migrants are concerned, and their economic progress, is phenomenal.”

But Hellena said what the system needs is more understanding.

“The world needs more compassion and empathy and it could quite easily happen to us, we could go to war and have to seek refuge in another country.”