A mother from the Milford Haven area has appeared in court after pleading guilty to a charge of assault and ill-treating her 10-year-old son, causing him unnecessary suffering.

The court heard how the child had to carry his mother up the steps leading to their flat after she had spent the afternoon drinking alcohol with friends.

Police were summoned by a concerned member of the public.

They were let into the property by the child; once inside, police discovered the defendant asleep on a sofa.

Outlining the case, Crown Prosecutor Ms Linda Baker said the defendant could barely stand and her speech was very slurred.

Attempting to explain the situation to officers, the little boy said "My mother’s a bit drunk.”

When one of the officers approached the defendant, she punched out at him in front of the child.

Ms Baker added that body-worn footage showed the child cowering in a corner following his mother’s arrest.

“We don’t’ know what affect this incident has had on the child,” she said.

“I request that the matter be referred to the Crown Court because of the psychological damage it might have had on her son”.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had spent the afternoon with her child at the local bowling alley, where she’d met up with friends to watch the rugby.

During the afternoon, the woman claimed she’d drunk approximately six pints of lager.

She pleaded guilty to ill-treating her son causing unnecessary suffering and an additional charge of assaulting Pc Fecci by beating.

After listening to the prosecution evidence, magistrates adjourned the matter to May 18 enabling probation reports to be submitted for consideration.

The defendant was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that she doesn’t have any direct or indirect contact with her young son.

The child is currently living with his father in Devon.