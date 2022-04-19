A woman was arrested late last night on suspicion of drink driving by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit after a road traffic collision occurred in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended the scene of the car crash, which occurred in Narberth at some time overnight between Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19.
At the scene, the woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and taken to custody.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit: “She has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”
