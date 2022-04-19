A MAN appeared in court over the River Teifi poaching operation recently prosecuted by Natural Resources Wales.
Emlyn James Rees, 35, considered the leader of the operation, appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, April 19.
Rees, of Dan y Graig, Cenarth, originally pleaded guilty to eight charges relating to the illegal handling of salmon at Haverfordwest Magistrates on April 4.
Rees crimes were so serious - they warrant a fine which the figure for has no limit - he is to be sentenced at Crown Court.
Appearing in court via video link, Rees’ sentencing hearing was adjourned until July 1 in order to identify his financial circumstances.
Five Cardigan men were originally ordered to pay over £20,000 in fines and costs after poaching the River Teifi for over 20 years and depriving the waters of salmon and sea bass.
- READ MORE: Over £20,000 in fines and costs for River Teifi poachers
- READ MORE: NRW hits out at poachers following court convictions
Others involved in the case already sentenced included Dafydd Rees, 34, of Williams Terrace, Cardigan; Matthew Phillips, 35, of Maeshenffordd, Cardigan; Carl Rago, 25, of Penffynnon, Cilgerran and Colin Gentle, 56, of Broyan Road, Penybryn.
Prosecuting on behalf of Natural Resources Wales, Jon Tarron said Rees was undoubtedly the control factor in what was described as a large-scale poaching operation.
Mr Tarron went on to say that poaching has had a devastating impact on the Teifi.
In 2005 the Teifi’s salmon stocks stood at 4,342 but in 2020 it had diminished to 1,197.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here