Community groups in Pembrokeshire looking to improve their green credentials can now apply for financial assistance from the newly launched Port of Milford Haven’s Green Energy Fund.

The fund is designed to support organisations improve their environmental sustainability by reducing carbon emissions, waste or improving energy efficiency.

Pembrokeshire’s charities, voluntary organisations, community groups, social enterprises and not-for-profit organisations are eligible to apply for support.

The maximum amount which groups or organisations are able to apply for is £5,000, with the deadline for applications later this year.

Lauren Williams, community engagement assistant at the Port of Milford Haven, said: “We are always looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to Net Zero targets set by the UK and Welsh Governments.

“We recognise that many other organisations are also environmentally conscientious so we want to help them make savings and improvements through this new initiative.

“Not only will this benefit them in the short term, but will no doubt improve the sustainability of places like community centres long into the future to be enjoyed by the next generation.”

She added: “Sustainability is one of the Port of Milford Haven’s core values and we are playing a leading role, in close collaboration with others, to help the region meet decarbonisation goals.”

The Port’s energy development manager, Tam Bardell, has welcomed the new Green Energy Fund, saying: “We are making great strides in harnessing renewable energy, for example we have a 20,000 panel solar park at Liddeston Ridge, the Milford Haven: Energy Kingdom project is demonstrating how hydrogen can help decarbonise heat, power and transport, and the £60 million Pembroke Dock Marine project at Pembroke Port will create a centre of excellence for the marine renewables industry.

“With all of this in mind, we felt it was an obvious step to launch a fund that will help others in our community to become more sustainable.”

Applications will be assessed on a quarterly basis by a panel of Port of Milford Haven employees. The deadline for the first round of the fund is Friday, June 24, 2022.

To apply, visit www.mhpa.co.uk/green-energy-fund