TRANSPORT for Wales say they will not terminate a train service which is currently out of operation in Pembrokeshire.
The 6.59am from Pembroke Dock is not running, which has led to a member of Pembrokeshire County Council writing to the climate change minister at Welsh Government, responsible for transport, demanding to know why such a vital service has been discontinued.
In his letter the councillor said he was ‘extremely concerned’ about the removal of the service and the general disruption to train schedules.
The councillor described how, when checking for the 6.59am service one day, the next day it had ‘disappeared’.
The councillor went on to say he urgently requested the return of the service and it was ‘highly unreasonable’ to expect people to be left with no alternative transport or explanation.
Transport for Wales confirmed to the Western Telegraph the service is currently out of use, but allayed fears by saying it would be returning.
A statement from TfW said the 6.59am from Pembroke Dock is scheduled to return from next Monday, April 25.
