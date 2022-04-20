A man who screamed abuse at uniformed police officers before kicking one of them to the ground has been given a 12-month community order.
Haverfordwest magistrates were shown body cam footage of William Waide, 52, after he had been approached by the officers at the public park near Morrisons supermarket, Haverfordwest where he had been consuming alcohol.
The footage showed him becoming increasingly aggressive towards the officers and calling them offensive names including ‘psycho’.
He was seen lunging towards Pc John and kicking him in the head which caused the officer to fall to the floor.
Crown Prosecutor Ms Linda Baker said the assault caused swelling and bruising to Pc John’s left eye.
Waide, of City Road, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and of using threatening or abusive behaviour during the incident on March 25.
Addressing the magistrates, probation officer Julie Norman said Waide has suffered from alcohol abuse for many years but has now reached the point where he is eager to seek support.
After considering Ms Norman’s report, magistrates fined Waide a total of £160. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs,a £95 surfcharge and £100 compensation to Pc John.
