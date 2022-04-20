Evita - Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic story of girl-makes good - is the latest offering from the acclaimed Vision Theatre Company.
Featuring some of the best-loved songs from musical theatre - including the iconic Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina; Another Suitcase in Another Hall and Oh, What a Circus - Evita is one of the world’s favourite musicals.
The show had its West End premiere in 1978 and tells the story of the meteoric rise of an illegitimate Argentinian peasant María Eva Duarte de Perón to the dizzy heights of the vice-presidency of the county as Eva Peron - or Evita.
She was loved and loathed in equal measure - and there is much debate as to whether she is a feminist role-model or a ruthless manipulator.
"She didn’t say much, but she said it loud," says Che, her biggest critic in the show.
Hers was a short, but eventful life - she died aged just 33 - and the musical concentrates on her relationship with military dictator and Argentine President Juan Domingo Peron and the way her powerful presence eclipsed even his political star.
Vision Theatre Company is bringing the show to life following the critical success of its productions of Calendar Girls - The Musical; Our Boys, Into the Woods and West End to West Wales.
Directed by Terri Harrison and starring Naomi Hicks in the title role and Daniel Bower as Che, the show plays at the Queen’s Hall, in Narberth on April 28-30 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance on Saturday April 30 at 2pm.
