INJECTING some culture back into the county town - that is the aim of theatre company Vision Arts.

Creative director Drew Baker sat down and spoke to the Western Telegraph about his aims for the newly formed company – he started it after lockdown and has already put on a number of shows, including the hugely successful Calendar Girls.

Mr Baker described how he was surprised the county town does not have a theatre, and that his aim was to make theatre accessible for all.

Mr Baker has an extensive career in performing arts having trained in London at the School of Music and Theatre. His first job took him to New York then he worked operas in London and across the UK.

It was when the pandemic hit that Drew came home. He described how he felt it was the end after the Pirate Queen, which he was directing, was about to run at the London Coliseum a week before the pandemic hit.

Mr Baker said the pandemic gave him the chance to come back to Pembrokeshire where his family are from. What he did not expect was the lack of artistic representation in the county.

“I was shocked the county town does not have a theatre. Most county towns do have a theatre," he said.

"In London and New York these venues are on your door step all the time. Haverfordwest is lacking.

“Look at all the town centres that are failing up and down the country. The ones that succeed have a theatre in the town centre.”

Some of the team at Vision Arts

Mr Baker originally set up Vision Arts online in May last year, aiming for a couple of sessions a week and facing the prospect of having to get another job.

However he could not believe the amount of people who wanted to be involved in Vision, then it started to snowball.

Mr Baker explained how he started to need a premise and one night on social media a building popped up (39 Cartlett St – the home of a former Chinese Restaurant). He saw the building at 8.30pm and had agreed to take it by 9pm.

There and then the company was born and now it has three studios to practice in as well as Mr Baker’s ostentatiously large office where he works on preparing plays, running auditions, looking for venues and much more.

A great space to work as the company prepares to bring theatre to the town

Mr Baker told how Vision wants to work with everybody and anybody to get art and culture back into Haverfordwest, something that would benefit a town that is going through something of a transition.

“I fear that if I was going to build a theatre in town people would look at me as if I was an alien,” said Mr Baker, “but there is appetite here. I could have cast Calendar Girls four times over.

“I really feel people are missing out. To go see a big touring show you have to go to Cardiff and when you go to the theatre you make day of it.

!You go round the shops, go out to dinner, go to the theatre, then you might go for a drink afterwards. Everyone benefits.”

Vision Arts next performance is Evita at Narberth’s Queens Hall running from April 28-30, tickets going fast.

To get in touch with Vision Arts go to their website, HERE