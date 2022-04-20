A man has been arrested following a property fire, which occurred in a ground floor flat over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
The fire occurred in a flat on Chestnut Way, on the Mount Estate in Milford Haven, in the early hours of the morning of Easter Sunday, April 17. Nobody was injured.
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicious, as officers investigated the incident alongside fire crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews from both Milford Haven Fire Station and Haverfordwest Fire Station attended the scene at approximately 2am, and were present for more than 13 hours, leaving in the afternoon of Easter Sunday.
A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Sunday, April 17, at 1.59am, crews from Milford Haven and Haverfordwest attended a property fire in Chestnut Way, Milford Haven.
“The fire was confined to a ground floor flat, measuring approximately 5m by 4m, and was extinguished by crews using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one covering safety jet, a portable fan, a thermal imaging camera and small gear.
“The police were also in attendance.
“The fire service left the incident at 3.30pm.
“This incident is under police and fire investigation.”
A Dyed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a fire which occurred at a property in Chestnut Way, The Mount Estate, Milford Haven in the early hours of Sunday, April 17, 2022.
“No-one was injured during the fire.
“The fire is currently being treated as suspicious.
“A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries continue.”
Police officers are appealing for anybody with information who could help in their investigation to contact https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or call 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
