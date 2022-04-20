A CAR wash organised to raise funds for Newport Skatepark proved a great success, raising around £800.
The Newport/Trefdraeth Skatepark Association are seeking to raise funds to refurbish the facility, which is currently closed after falling into disrepair.
The car wash at Ysgol Bro Ingli is part of their campaign to build a new, all-weather, low maintenance facility suitable for a range of skill levels.
“Now an Olympic sport, skateboarding and BMX provide creative physical exercise for all ages,” said a spokesperson.
“Skate parks aren't just for skateboards - BMX, scooters and rollerskates can also make use of them which has lead to a diverse, supportive, and welcoming culture.”
The group plan to hold another fund-raising car wash over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The Newport skatepark was opened in August 2003 on land made available by residents who bought it in 1950 in memory of those killed in the war.
