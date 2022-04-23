HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, April 20.

Mr Wyn Bateman Griffiths (Haverfordwest, formerly of Croesgoch)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Monday 11th April of Mr. Wyn Bateman Griffiths, aged 89 years of Albany Court, Haverfordwest and formerly of Croesgoch.

Devoted and loving father of Elizabeth, David, Hannah and Simon. Father-in-law of Gary and Jenny. Grandfather of Aaron, Caroline, Nathan, Rory and Luca. Great grandfather of Oliver and Alfie.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday 30th April at 11am at Albany Church, Haverfordwest followed by interment Rehoboth Cemetery, Square & Compass. No black ties and MASK'S MUST BE WORN. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Albany Chapel or Ward 3 Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Mr Ted Currie (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Monday 28th March at Withybush Hospital, Ted of Heol Glyndwr, Fishguard (former landlord of the Pendre Inn). Beloved husband of the late Diane, loving father and father-in-law of David and Janet, a much-loved grandfather of Natasha and Anastasia.

Funeral service on Wednesday 27th April at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'RSPCA' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Mrs Sheila May Richards (nee Jones. Haverfordwest)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday 15th April of Mrs Sheila May Richards (née Jones) of Haven Park Drive, Haverfordwest. She was 91.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised but will be notified in due course. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN, Tel: 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Mr David William Frederick James (Prendergast, Haverfordwest)

David passed away peacefully on April 3rd aged 78 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Funeral Wednesday May 4th service 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Flowers and all enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821).

Mrs Vera Mary Dowson (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred at home on Wednesday 13th April of Mrs Vera Mary Dowson, affectionately known as Paddy, aged 86 years of Tregennis Hill, Pembroke Dock. Paddy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 27th April at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 2pm followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Further enquiries to E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 who are conducting the funeral arrangements.

Mrs Janet Boby Mathias (Lamphey)

The death occurred peacefully on Tuesday 5th April 2022 at Hollyland Lodge Care Home; Pembroke of Mrs Janet Boby Mathias, formerly of Freshwater East Road, Lamphey aged 92 years.

Cherished Mum to Jonathan and Robert. Mother-in-law to Tracey and Sue. Treasured Granny to Amy, Ellie, Megan, Alisdair and Georgie. Much loved Sister to Betty and the late June (twin). Aunty to Richard. Great Aunty to Serena and James. Cousin to Chris.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 26th April at SS Faith & Tyfei Church, Lamphey at 2pm prior to cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3:15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Christian Aid c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mr Austin John Williams (Hook Farm, Haverfordwest)

John passed away peacefully on April 8th aged 82 years. Much loved, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

Funeral Tuesday April 26th service 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Gwen Beattie (Haverfordwest)

Suddenly at her home on Monday, April 11, 2022, Gwendoline Mary Beattie, 4 Pilgrim's Way, Roch, Haverfordwest aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Alex, dear mother of Sue and the late Robert, proud 'Nan' of Aaron, Ashton, Liam and Ewan, cherished great-grandmother of five.

Public funeral service on Thursday, April 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10am. Please wear something pink which was her favourite colour! Further enquiries to Colin Phillips and Daughters Funeral Directors, Cardigan Tel: 01239 621192.