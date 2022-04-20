A man has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after setting his dog on staff at Lidl, Milford Haven, on Easter Saturday.

The staff were left at the mercy of the dog after Darren Conolly attempted to leave the supermarket 'without paying for two bottles of gin'.

The court heard that staff had observed him selecting the bottles from the alcohol shelf and placing them inside his rucksack.

He moved to the checkouts, where he proceeded to pay for several additional items, but once payment was complete, he walked out without revealing the gin bottles inside his rucksack.

When he was approached by two staff members Conolly, of no fixed abode, set his dog on one of them, causing punctures to his right shin bone and his right ankle.

Police officers were summoned, but Conolly once again became aggressive and obstructive and set his dog on the officers.

He was arrested and taken into police custody where he kicked out at one of the officers.

This week Haverfordwest magistrates were shown CCTC footage and body cam images of Darren Conolly’s behaviour inside the supermarket, as well as photographs of the leg wounds sustained by the Lidl staff member.

Conolly admitted four charges of assault by beating, assaulting an emergency worker, theft and a public order offence.

Representing the defendant, Mr Tom Lloyd said his client had been ‘completely in the wrong’.

“He stole two bottles and he’s got a drink problem,” he said.

"But that poor dog was subject to a violent altercation between two individuals.

"This was a deeply unpleasant incident which my client deeply regrets.”

In addition to the custodial sentence, Connolly was ordered to pay £170 compensation to the Lidl store worker who was bitten and £100 compensation to the police officer.

He must also pay £85 court costs and a £128 surcharge.