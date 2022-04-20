Supporters to Haverfordwest County’s last game of the Cymru Premier season this weekend will be able to attend the game for free, the club has confirmed.

Fans attending the match against Cardiff Met this Saturday will be allowed in free of charge, as a thanks for the support throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

A club spokesperson said: “The support from our fans at home matches this season has been outstanding, and has really helped to push the team on in the difficult times.”

S4C will also be attending and live broadcasting the hotly anticipated match, with the game almost being a decider for which team finishes seventh, and ends up in the Playoffs.

Easter Monday was a bad day for the Bluebirds, with a 3-0 loss at Connah’s Quay Nomads followed by victories for Aberystwyth Town and Cardiff Met, meaning Saturday is a much-needed win for County.

Should County win, and Aberystwyth do not win against Connah’s Quay Nomads, then Nicky Hayen’s men will finish seventh and top of the Cymru Premier Playoff Conference.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 12.45pm on Saturday, April 23 at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.