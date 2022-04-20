The highly anticipated cost of living support is due to start being paid out across Pembrokeshire this month.

The Welsh Government announced the support earlier this year in response to soaring energy bills, with payments administered by local authorities for all households in council tax bands A to D.

Councils have until September 30, to pay the £150 rebate to all eligible residents and the one-off payment does not need to be repaid.

It is available for all households in bands A to D including those who receive Council Tax Reductions, even if their council tax bill is less than £150 for the year.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “On February 15, the Welsh Government announced a package of measures to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

“This package, worth over £175m, will provide support to households who receive assistance through the Council Tax Reduction Scheme and also households living in properties that fall into council tax bands A, B, C or D, subject to certain other criteria being met.

“This scheme to help with the cost of living payments and you should continue to pay your council tax as stated on your latest council tax demand.

“This scheme will close at 5pm on September 30.”

In Pembrokeshire, people who pay their council tax by Direct Debit will have the £150 paid into their bank account automatically.

A council spokesperson said: “Pembrokeshire County Council will use its Council Tax and Council Tax Reduction scheme records to identify those households eligible for payment.

“If current bank details for direct debit payment of council tax are held payment will be made into the relevant bank account in most cases.

“Customers who do not pay their council tax by direct debit and are eligible for the payment will receive a letter which will confirm the application process. Please check our website regularly as we will confirm here when the letters are being sent out.”