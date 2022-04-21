A Letterston woman has been committed to Swansea Crown Court for trial charged with supplying Class A drugs, namely heroin and diamorphine.
Sarah Badrock, 39, of Jubilee Close, denies possessing with intent to supply 24.09g of diamorphine between December 17 and December 20, 2020 and a further charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A heroin diamorphine.
The Crown Prosecution claim that Badrock was observed travelling from Pembrokeshire to Gwent but after spending just 17 minutes at her destination, she returned to Pembrokeshire.
The Prosecution also allege that the defendant was found to be in possession of £3,000 worth of heroin and a text conversation on her phone relating to drug dealing. The allegations are denied by Badrock.
She pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possessing a controlled drug, namely 3.04g of cannabis and an additional charge of fraudulently altering her car registration mark/document.
After hearing the Prosecution’s evidence, Haverfordwest magistrates this week declined jurisdiction and committed Badrock to Swansea Crown Court for trial on May 17. She was released on unconditional bail.
