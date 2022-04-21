A two-year-old child was horrifically attacked by a border collie in Milford Haven after the animal was allowed to become dangerously out of control.
This week, the man responsible for looking after the animal appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to a charge of being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control and which subsequently caused injuries.
Magistrates were shown images of how the little child had suffered after being attacked by a black and white border collie, known as Roxy. The little boy had sustained serious lacerations to his face, arms and upper torso.
The attack took place at a property in Howarth Close, Milford Haven, on May 30, 2021.
Stephen George, 48, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven pleaded guilty to the charge but sentencing was adjourned following a request from Crown Prosecutor Linda Baker.
Her request will enable a fresh personal statement to be prepared by the child’s father plus additional information concerning the dog’s behaviour in the police kennels where he has remained since the attack.
Ms Baker also wants details of the total cost of kennelling the animal.
The matter will next be heard on May 16. George was granted unconditional bail.
