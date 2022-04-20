A YOUNG member of Tresaith Mariners Sailing Club has risen through the ranks to become part of the Welsh National Sailing Squad in less than a year.
Bronwen Thomas, of Rhydlewis, has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the sport since starting sailing Toppers through the Pembrokeshire Performance Sailing Academy, near Neyland.
The 15-year-old recently participated in a squad training session at Fishguard Yacht Club in preparation for the National Racing Series, prior to flying the Welsh flag in the World Championship at Italy's Lake Garda at the end of July.
Fellow members of the Welsh squad will be joining Bronwen in New Quay for an open training session this weekend which any interested youngsters are welcome to attend.
