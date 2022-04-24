Farming Connect has added an additional module to its fully-funded animal health and welfare training workshop provision.

‘Improving post-weaning lamb performance’, being rolled out in April, brings the total number of topics currently available up to 16.

All course content is developed in conjunction with Nadis (the National Animal Disease Information Service) and delivered by participating veterinary practices throughout Wales and the interactive workshops will be available either in regional face-to-face group workshops (lasting up to three hours), or online.

Matthew Evans of Pembrokeshire-based Fenton Vets, one of the practices that will be delivering the training, explains that the aim of the new module is to help all sheep farmers improve and maintain animal performance and productivity.

“A strong emphasis will be put on disease awareness and prevention, as well as the importance of record-keeping, to assess lamb performance and aid production and management decisions,” said Mr Evans.

The main focus of this workshop will be on weaning management, identifying and managing infectious diseases, parasite control and nutrition – but health planning, biosecurity and the responsible use of antibiotics and anthelmintics will also form an integral part of every workshop.

“We need all farmers to understand the basic principles of the economics of rearing lambs for either fattening or breeding, and the importance of weighing lambs and body condition-scoring the ewes to aid weaning decisions.

“This training will cover all the key factors which should influence any decisions made about weaning management, despite these sometimes needing to vary year by year according to ewe body condition, feed availability and lamb growth rates, and will also help them set realistic targets.”

To find out which veterinary practices will be delivering the training modules, and for locations and dates, visit the skills and training section at gov.wales/farmingconnect or call your local development officer.