POLICE are looking for information concerning a missing woman from the Pembroke area.
Dyfed-Powys Police have put a call out this afternoon, Wednesday, March 20, appealing for information on the whereabouts of Iola, who has been reported as missing from the Pembroke area.
If you have information that might help find her contact https://orlo.uk/NNRTl, 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.
Quote reference DP-20220419-263.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here