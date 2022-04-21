Dyfed-Powys Police is working with local authorities across Pembrokeshire, in an effort to clamp down on people using fake ID throughout the county.

The force will be teaming up with licensed premises, local authorities and school liaison officers to tackle the use of fake ID.

This follows a recent spike in the use of fake IDs in Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Powys.

This includes people using fake ID’s, as well as people using genuine ID belonging to someone else.

Anyone using fake ID could be committing a number of offences, which could result in a caution, a fine, or a possible sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment.

Louise Bradshaw, a licensing officer, said: “Some of the fake ID’s being produced are very good fake driving licences and 16 or 17-year-olds are using these to gain entry into premises. These are often purchased online so it’s important that parents have an awareness and have conversations about what their children are doing online.

“We want to ensure that young people are protected. Licensed premises do not have the power to seize fake ID, nevertheless, they must uphold certain objectives under the Licensing Act, namely protection of children from harm, prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance and public safety.

“However, we all have a duty of care to protect children from harm and ensure they don’t become victims of crime or find themselves in situations where they’re vulnerable.

“We will continue to work with schools, colleges and communities across the force area to inform teachers, parents and young people of the risk and consequences that using fake ID can have.

"Licensed premises will continue to do what they can, and we encourage them to report incidents, but parents, teachers, siblings and friends all have a part to play.”

Anyone with information about the use of fake ID is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.