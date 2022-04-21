OUR Western Telegraph camera club members are always out in force capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.
Here we show a selection of scenic photos from a few of our 2,500 members.
Want to join the camera club and have your photos featured? Search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- These five dogs are looking for forever homes from Many Tears Animal Rescue
- Vision Arts set out to bring theatre to Haverfordwest
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here