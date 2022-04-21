OUR Western Telegraph camera club members are always out in force capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Here we show a selection of scenic photos from a few  of our 2,500 members.

Want to join the camera club and have your photos featured? Search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Pwll Deri in Goodwick. Picture: Maria DaviesPwll Deri in Goodwick. Picture: Maria Davies

Western Telegraph: The Drim in Dyffryn, Goodwick. Picture: Lorraine HowellThe Drim in Dyffryn, Goodwick. Picture: Lorraine Howell

Western Telegraph: Amroth Beach by Claire HodgesAmroth Beach by Claire Hodges

Western Telegraph: Frainslake Mill on Castlemartin Range - a restricted area. Picture: Steve HowellsFrainslake Mill on Castlemartin Range - a restricted area. Picture: Steve Howells

Western Telegraph: Looking over Pembroke Dock, Neyland and the Cleddau River and Bridge from Barrack Hill. Picture: Melfyn EvansLooking over Pembroke Dock, Neyland and the Cleddau River and Bridge from Barrack Hill. Picture: Melfyn Evans

Western Telegraph: Coastal path between Strumble Head and Goodwick. Picture: Ka JohnCoastal path between Strumble Head and Goodwick. Picture: Ka John

 

  • Western Telegraph: Sunset in Mathry. Picture: Val ColellaSunset in Mathry. Picture: Val Colella

Western Telegraph: Benton Castle. Picture: Laura CurranBenton Castle. Picture: Laura Curran

Western Telegraph: Inside St Mary's Church, Fishguard. Picture: Rachel ThomasInside St Mary's Church, Fishguard. Picture: Rachel Thomas

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle. Picture: Wez JonesPembroke Castle. Picture: Wez Jones