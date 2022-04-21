A Pembrokeshire ice cream seller has used social media to publish a tongue-in-cheek plea for staff, saying people only need ‘half a brain’ and that ‘two hands are preferred’ for the job.

Herbie Haggar, 22, who is helping his dad Thomas recruit staff for the popular Pembrokeshire Ice Cream Company, took to Facebook to appeal for staff ahead of the busy summer months.

“If anyone fancies selling ice cream on Tenby beaches this summer then drop me a message," he posted.

"I’ve been asked not to be derogatory to the job this year so what you’d need:

Half a brain

Astounding tolerance of holiday makers

A speaker

Two hands are preferred

The will to turn up because we’re short-staffed as f***

“Pls take the job we beg.”

He finished: “Honest tho its f***ing p*ss easy.”

Image: Herbie Haggar / Facebook

Other businesses in and near to Tenby, including The Carew Inn and The Stables, have reported that they are experiencing staffing issues, with both unable to open seven days a week.

UK Hospitality Cymru said the pandemic had seen a shift in people's attitudes toward hospitality jobs, with the sector employing up to 15% fewer staff than before the pandemic.

"Staff have been furloughed, and they didn't know if they would even have a job to come back to afterwards," its director David Chapman said.

"A lot of these people went home to their families, and then, you know, two years on, they have found other ways to live their life."

Before the pandemic, the hospitality sector contributed about £3.6bn to the Welsh economy.

Mr Chapman warned that the sector's demise could harm the Welsh economy as a whole.