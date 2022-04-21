Carmarthenshire motorists are certainly investing in their planet following a rise in the number of public electric vehicle charging points that are dotted around the county.

Latest Department for Transport figures show that there were 85 publicly provided charging points in Carmarthenshire on January 1 which marks an increase of 32 from two years previously.

Carmarthenshire residents have also installed 470 at-home charging points through the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme which again represents a 151 per cent increase over the last two years. Twenty three charging points have also been installed at workplaces.

This is encouraging news given that by 2030 petrol and diesel-powered cars will be entirely phased out.

But with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035, it has faced criticism from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which says there are not enough charging points for people to purchase electric vehicles.

The lack of charging points is also putting people off from switching, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes argues.

Across Wales, only 50 charging points have been fitted as a part of the On-Street Residential Scheme, to which local authorities can apply to fund installations.

A further 103 applications have been approved since April 2019, but installation remains incomplete.

On April 22, events are taking place around the world for Earth Day 2022, with a focus on encouraging businesses, including in the motoring sector, to invest in sustainable products and enterprises.

On average, an electric car will emit around one-third less carbon dioxide than an equivalent petrol or diesel car, Transport & Environment, a European clean transport campaign group, says.

Meanwhile the Government has announced major investment plans in charging infrastructure last month, totalling £1.6 billion across a range of schemes.

These include the already announced £950 million Rapid Charging Fund, to install more than 6,000 rapid chargers on England's motorways, and a £450 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund to address the shortfall of local charging points.

By 2030, the Government aims to provide 300,000 public charging points, 18 times the number a decade previously.