"THERE'S been a major decline.”

That’s the view of Matthew Lockyer, owner of ‘Matthews men’s and women’s wear’ on Bridge Street.

In the final part of the Western Telegraph’s look into Haverfordwest’s high street the owner of one of the most established shops in town tells the Telegraph what he has seen in the last 40 years.

“This town used to have everything,” said Mr Lockyer. “Fishmongers, butchers, pharmacies, leather goods shops.

"You could get everything in Haverfordwest years ago, then they allowed the retail park at Withybush which drew a lot of people away.

“There’s been a major decline in the High Street and Bridge Street. Narberth got it right because they did low rates and free carparking. Any town with free carparking will benefit.”

One of the great debates about the modern shopping age is the introduction of internet shopping.

People often point the finger at the world wide web for the decline in footfall on the street, however Mr Lockyer has faith in high street shopping saying nothing beats buying in person.

“You can have all the internet you like but it will never replace real shopping,” said Mr Lockyer waving beyond the shop front mannequins silently modelling his dapper men’s wear range.

“There will always be people who want to go shopping, looking, seeing, feeling, and there is nothing like interacting with people.”

Mr Lockyer also believes shops need to help themselves by taking care of their premises.

“One of the worries is how dirty the town looks because people do not look after their buildings.

“It’s up to individual business to get their shop fronts looking clean and tidy. Last thing you want is a scruffy dirty town and that’s up to the shops to keep their facades tidy.”

Many opinions have been put forth on the state of Haverfordwest’s high street including concerns about empty buildings, the layout of the town and its general appearance.

Mr Lockyer mulls these points over and thinks a little harder when asked the pivotal question, ‘is there a future for retail in Haverfordwest?’

“There is only a future if the town is looked after and that means everybody participating.”