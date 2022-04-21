A man was arrested and subsequently charged in Pembrokeshire yesterday for two motoring offences, while he vehicle was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers stop checked the man’s vehicle as he was driving through Johnston on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20, and promptly arrested him.
He was arrested, and then taken to custody where he was subsequently charged for driving with no insurance and driving while disqualified.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been bailed to attend court later this month.”
