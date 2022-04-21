A man was arrested this week on suspicion of drink driving, as his vehicle was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.

His vehicle was stop checked in the Neyland area by Dyfed-Powys Police officers at some time overnight between Tuesday, April 19 and Wednesday, April 20.

He was arrested by police officers and then taken to custody.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.”