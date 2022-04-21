SIX extra services each way between Swansea and west Wales are among key changes in Transport for Wales’ new rail timetable which comes into effect next month.
From Sunday May 15 the Wales and Borders rail network will include the return of a number of services that were removed from the timetable as a result of the Covid pandemic.
Mid and west Wales sees six of the current return services between Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen extended to Swansea, and an additional return service between Pembroke Dock and Tenby.
In addition there will be three more return services to and from Fishguard Harbour, an increase from three to six.
The Heart of Wales Line sees an additional early morning service between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod, and an extra early morning service between Swansea and Llandovery.
TfW are also re-introducing two additional return services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury.
Colin Lea, TfW's Planning and Performance Director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from May 15.
“It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.
“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy holiday periods."
The May-December timetable period is also expected to include the introduction of the first of TfW’s brand new trains.
The first new trains for the Wales and Borders network are planned to enter service on routes in North Wales and the Borders during the summer.
