Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 96th birthday today, and we think it’s a good time to look back on her visits to Pembrokeshire.
The Queen has visited the county on several occasions, with her first being in 1955 and her most recent trip being back in 2014.
On her first trip, a three-day visit in the summer of 1955, she came with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, and her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne, as they visited areas such as Pembroke Castle and RAF Station Pembroke Dock.
After several visits to the county across her reign, she visited Pembroke Dock again in 2014, where she unveiled a Timeline Wall at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, celebrating 200 years of the town’s history.
During that visit, Her Majesty, who was 88 at the time, attended Picton Castle for lunch along with her husband.
