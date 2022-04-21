As Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday today, we look back on her visit to Pembrokeshire in 2014.

The Queen, alongside her husband Prince Philip, visited Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock after getting the royal train to west Wales.

Here's how we reported the day:

PEMBROKESHIRE had some very special visitors this morning, when Her Majesty The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh completed a whistlestop tour of the county.

Arriving by royal train in Haverfordwest, The Queen was greeted by representatives from Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest Town Council and the Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed.

Local schoolchildren then presented Her Majesty with bunches of flowers, and onlookers did their best to catch a quick photo of the royal couple.

Around 100 people came out to welcome the royal party to Pembrokeshire, waving their flags as Her Majesty left the station for her next stop at Cotts Equine Hospital in Robeston Wathen, and the Duke made his way to Puffin Produce in Haverfordwest.

Rowan Hammond, from Fishguard, was among them, accompanied by her daughter Emily Wright and grandchildren Oscar, 2, and Jessica, 3.

"I went all the way to the river pageant in London for the Jubilee," said Rowan. "It poured with rain and I hardly got a glimpse of her, but here she is today in Pembrokeshire!"

At Cotts, crowds including Narberth Scout Group were there to welcome the royal car.

Hospital director John Edward introduced Her Majesty to staff, and the owners of Scottish national winning racehorse Al-co, Mr Frank and Mrs Thelma Lloyd, who stable there.

Mr Edward said: "She was very relaxed, very knowledgeable as you would expect. She asked pertinent questions and was interested in what we had to show her.

"It's lovely that all the public have shown up."

The Queen was then given a tour of operating room, X-ray room, and stables which are also home to Grand National runner Tea for Three

As the Western Telegraph went to press, The Queen was due to make her way through Narberth, and on to Picton Castle for lunch.

She was then expected to travel with the Duke to Pembroke Dock, where they will meet with local people involved in the restoration of chapel at the Royal Dockyard.