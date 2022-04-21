Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information on a man who has been reported missing from the Carmarthen area.
Wayne is described as 5 foot 9 and was last seen wearing all navy, and carrying a rucksack.
"He was last seen at around 9:15am on Tuesday, April 19, near the Carmarthen Showground," said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.
"He does not have access to a car, but he travels either via public transport or using an electric bicycle.
"Anyone with information that might help us find him is asked to come forward."
The police can be contacted online at www.dyfed-powys.police.uk, by calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk. Quote reference: DP-20220420-127.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
