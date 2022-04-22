An unwell swan - believed to have lead poisoning - was rescued by an RSPCA wildlife officer and a police community support officer (PCSO) during a patrol in Pembrokeshire.

RSPCA wildlife officer Ellie West was patrolling Milford Haven with a Dyfed-Powys Police PCSO, and found the bird by the Castle Pill area.

Ellie said: “We were getting ready for the action day and planned some leaflet drops and chats with people but we got a little side-tracked as we could see a swan as we drove over the bridge.

"The tide was out, and she didn’t look right and her neck was flat back on her body.

“I managed to get her to temporarily sit it in the back of the police Land Rover we had been travelling in, and wrapped her in a police coat.

“We then drove back to my van, which was at Neyland Marina, to get the swan contained properly and I then drove her to Tinker's Hill Bird of Prey and Swan Rescue Centre.

“It was lucky we came across her and the police ride went okay. This was a bit of an usual situation, as you’d never usually see a swan in the backseat of a police car!”

The swan in the back of the police car

Ellie and Maria of Tinkers Hill suspect the swan may have been poisoned accidentally and blood samples have been sent off to check for lead toxicity.

“The good news is that she is eating and drinking and is being well looked after by Tinker’s Hill, who we’d like to thank for their help and expertise,” she said.

“Sadly it can be fatal if a bird is suffering lead poisoning as a result of ingesting fishing weights or because there was lead in the environment, so we hope she will be okay.

“This is a reminder about how dangerous fishing tackle can be for wildlife.

"Most anglers are very responsible and dispose of their litter carefully, but it only takes one careless moment and a life such as this can be lost.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit the RSPCA website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.