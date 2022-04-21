Until they make National Tea Drinking Day a national holiday, we're simply going to have to celebrate with novelty mugs.

Whether you take spoonfuls on spoonfuls of sugar or you're sweet enough, this annual day needs to be marked in the right way.

So get the kettle on because we have rounded up some of the best weird and wonderful mugs on the market right now from I Want One Of Those (IWOOT), The Range, Menkind, Not On The High Street and more.

Don't be a mug and miss out because there's a cool cuppa for everyone from Friends fanatics to Spotify lovers!

Cool coffee and tea mugs to mark National Tea Drinking Day

Not On The High Street Novelty Mugs

Cat Mugs Ceramic Tea Coffee In Assorted Colours G Decor

Cat Mugs Ceramic Tea Coffee In Assorted Colours G Decor. Credit: Not On The High Street

If you're crazy about cats then we might have just found the mug for you.

The cute ceramic mug comes in a range of colours including pink, yellow and blue so you can create your own collection.

Each fantastically feline mug comes with its own handy spoon and lid - perfect for sprawling out on the sofa or from keeping away from your kitten while you're working from home.

Add it to your cupboard for £12.99 via the Not On The High Street website.

Personalised Spotify Mug

Personalised Spotify Mug. Credit: Not On The High Street

If you or someone you love is mad about music, this personalised Spotify mug could make your ideal brew.

The sleek glass mug can be personalised with your favourite song, podcast or playlist of your choice.

This unique mug is even more special because when you hold up your phone, you can listen to the tune of your choice too.

Upgrade your brew for £15 via the Not On The High Street website.

Vinyl Record Mug

Vinyl Record Mug. Credit: Not On The High Street

If vinyl is more of your vibe, Not On The High Street has the mug you've been looking for.

Imagine popping the kettle on and lounging about on the sofa with your perfectly brewed cuppa as you listen to your favourite records.

This retro mug is the ideal pressie to the music lover or record collector in your life.

Take it home for £9.99 via the Not On The High Street website.

The Range Novelty Mugs

Playstation Controller Mug

Playstation Controller Mug. Credit: The Range

We've also found one for the gamers - this PlayStation controller mug will keep you hydrated as you smash your top score.

The PlayStation mug features a controller shaped handle and also has the Playstation logo on one side and controller buttons on the other.

Whatever level they are, this PlayStation cuppa will get them through the wins and losses and will make the ideal gift for any gamer.

Pick it up for £7.99 via The Range website.

Narwhal Novelty Mug

Narwhal Novelty Mug. Credit: The Range

It doesn't get much more adorable than this novelty Narwhal mug from The Range.

Take the cuteness of your afternoon cuppa to a whole new level with the super adorable mug.

The Narwhal features a sweet golden horn and is sure to brighten up your day with its high gloss glazed tail handle.

Sip on your tea, coffee or hot chocolate for only £2.99 via The Range website.

I Want One Of Those Novelty Mugs

The Mandalorian - The Child (Baby Yoda) Shaped Mug

The Mandalorian - The Child (Baby Yoda) Shaped Mug. Credit: IWOOT

If you're mad about The Mandalorian or you just can't get enough of how cute Baby Yoda is, this is the Star Wars mug you need to be sipping on.

With Obi-Wan Kenobi due to drop on Disney+, this is the only mug we can dream of using for the time being.

The iconic mug features The Child’s adorable wide eyes and pointed ears- and it even comes in its own branded gift box.

Add to your growing Grogu collection for only £10.99 via the IWOOT website.

Kettlebell Shaped Mug

Kettlebell Shaped Mug. Credit: IWOOT

If you don't want to miss out on their reps even for a quick coffee break, you need this mug in your life.

Keep up with your lifts with this Kettlebell Mug which is shaped just like a 16kg weight.

The gym-buff mug comes in its own novelty gift box and has its own very punny ‘Weigh-Tea’ graphic on the front.

Get those gains while you sip for just £10.99 via the IWOOT website.

Menkind Novelty Mugs

Knitting Keeps Me From Unravelling Mug

Knitting Keeps Me From Unravelling Mug. Credit: Menkind

If you're a keen knitter or someone you know picked up the needles after Tom Daley made the hobby cool again, listen up.

Take a little time for yourself and stretch out on the sofa with this sweet mug that looks just like a ball of wool.

The woolly mug also features a very true phrase for lovers of the pastime "Knitting Keeps Me From Unravelling".

Invest in a little self-care for £6.97 via the Menkind website.

I Like Big Mugs Giant Mug

I Like Big Mugs Giant Mug. Credit: Menkind

If you want your cuppas to keep on coming, you're going to need a bigger mug!

This giant mug holds nearly 2L which we think is just about enough caffeine to get us going in the morning!

Lovers of Sir Mix-a-Lot's unforgettable hit (or Ross and Rachel's rendition in Friends!) will adore this fun and very true slogan.

Stock up on some extra tea bags and sugar and add the mug to your basket for £25 via the Menkind website.

VeryNeko Novelty Mugs

Harry Potter 3D Shaped Mug

Harry Potter 3D Shaped Mug. Credit: Very Neko

If you're looking for the perfect mug to sip on while you re-read and re-watch the classic that is the Harry Potter series, we've got your back.

This 3D Harry Potter mug is ideal for your morning cuppa, afternoon jolt or swig of butterbeer in the evening.

The adorable mug has the iconic features of the Boy Who Lived right down to his quirky round spectacles and lightning bolt forehead scar.

Wingardium Leviosa it into your cupboard for just £12.99 via the VeryNeko website.

Friends Frame Shaped Mug

Friends Frame Shaped Mug. Credit: Very Neko

If you feel like you're always stuck in second gear, give yourself a caffeine jolt with this iconic Friends mug.

Make it your day, your month and your year (sorry we'll stop now!) with your own replica of one of the most famous doors in sitcom history.

This officially licenced ceramic mug comes with the Friends logo on one side and the unforgettable frame from Monica's apartment door on the other.

Own a piece of pop culture history for only £13.99 via the VeryNeko website.