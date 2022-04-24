OUR Western Telegraph camera club members have been out in force hunting a lot of creative images that represent the letter C.
From castles to even a cruise liner, they provided dozens of amazing photos. Here are some of our favourites.
If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
