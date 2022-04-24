OUR Western Telegraph camera club members have been out in force hunting a lot of creative images that represent the letter C.

From castles to even a cruise liner, they provided dozens of amazing photos. Here are some of our favourites.

If you want to join the camera club and have your photos featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Laugharne Castle. Picture: Andee BarberLaugharne Castle. Picture: Andee Barber

Western Telegraph: Curlew. Picture: Rob MorrisCurlew. Picture: Rob Morris

Western Telegraph: Cormorant. Picture: Liam WoolleyCormorant. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Hurtigruten Expedition cruise liner. Picture: Philip Haskett-SmithHurtigruten Expedition cruise liner. Picture: Philip Haskett-Smith

Western Telegraph: Chain on the beach in Abercastle. Picture: Maria PerkinsChain on the beach in Abercastle. Picture: Maria Perkins

Western Telegraph: Coin tree in Colby Woods. Picture: Laura CurranCoin tree in Colby Woods. Picture: Laura Curran

Western Telegraph: The ceiling of St David's Cathedral. Picture: Helen ThomasThe ceiling of St David's Cathedral. Picture: Helen Thomas

Western Telegraph: Carew Castle. Picture: Zoe TurnerCarew Castle. Picture: Zoe Turner

Western Telegraph: Celtic Cross in Carew. Picture: Karen MorrisCeltic Cross in Carew. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle. Picture: Zoe McLuckiePembroke Castle. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Clouds looking ominous. Picture: Grant Taff LewisClouds looking ominous. Picture: Grant Taff Lewis

Western Telegraph: Aerial photo of a cheese factory on Merlin's Bridge. Picture: Charles ColeAerial photo of a cheese factory on Merlin's Bridge. Picture: Charles Cole