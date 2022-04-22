DYFED-Powys Police are investigating an alleged robbery that occurred outside an Asda in Pembrokeshire.
The incident occured at Asda, Pembroke Dock, at approximately 7.45pm on Friday, April 15.
A man is alleged to have threatened a woman with a knife, before taking approximately £160 cash from her and fleeing the scene.
"A 36-year-old man, from Water Street, Pembroke Dock, was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of class A drugs," said a police spokesperson.
"He has been remanded to appear in Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 16th May 2022.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
The police can be contacted online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference: DP-20220415-344.
