Several lifeboats were launched on Wednesday afternoon, March 22, to rescue a teenage swimmer in difficulty off the Pembrokeshire coast.

Both Tenby lifeboats were launched, along with a search and rescue helicopter, HM Coastguard St Govans and HM Coastguard Tenby on standby.

A spokesperson from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "At 2.30pm yesterday (21 April), HM Coastguard received a report of a person in the water at Broad Haven South, needing assistance.

"Coastguard rescue teams from Tenby and St Govans were sent along with two RNLI lifeboats from Tenby, Dyfed-Powys Police and the search and rescue helicopter from St Athan.

"The casualty was rescued by the lifeboat and brought to shore for assessment as a precaution by the helicopter paramedic. Crews were stood down."

A spokesperson from Tenby Lifeboat said: “Both boats launched to assist swimmer in difficulty at Box Bay

“At approximately 2.40pm on Thursday, April 21, Tenby’s all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch after a report of a 16-year-old swimmer in difficulty in the Church Rock area.

“The volunteer crew were quickly on the water and made best speed to the scene some 11 miles West of Tenby.

“Whilst on route, they were informed that the swimmer had managed to get himself out of the water and was now lying on the beach at Box Bay.

"The inshore lifeboat was then also requested to launch to ferry crew into the shore to assist the casualty.

“Once at box Bay several members of crew went ashore in the inshore lifeboat to assess and provide casualty care.

“The casualty was very cold and a little disorientated and suffering from the effects of water inhalation, but apart from that, he was otherwise uninjured.

“He was warmed up and monitored whilst being moved around to the larger bay at Broadhaven where the Coastguard rescue helicopter was about to land.

“With the casualty now safely in the hands of the paramedic from the helicopter, the lifeboat crew returned to the boats and made the trip back to Tenby arriving at 5pm.”