NARBETH RFC's second team remain on track for silverware this season.
The Otters' seconds string beat Ammanford Seconds 13-9 to seal a place in the Scarlets Region Final.
Llew Jones got the only try in a tightly contested match.
Report by Bill Ridge. Photos supplied by Myrddin Dennis
A great win last night for the seconds in a tense Scarlets Conference Cup semi-final versus Ammanford seconds.
Narberth got the first points on the board after 20 minutes through a penalty from Llew Jones, who then ran a lovely line to score the only try of the match after half an hour and added the conversion.
Ammanford hit back with two penalties to make the half time score 10-6.
In the second half both teams tried to play rugby but the ball was either spilled or turned over.
Ammanford caused Narberth lots of issues at the break down and nearly went over for a try but for a game saving tackle from Lewys Thomson denying them.
The visitors scored another 3 points with 20 minutes to go to set up a nerve jangling ending to the match.
Narberth hit back with a penalty from Harri Harries with five minutes on the clock and Narberth finished strongly to deny the visitors and seal a great win.
Felinfoel seconds beat Llandovery 40-14 in the other semi-final on April 9.
Narberth Seconds now head to the Parc-Y-Scarlets on May 7 playing the Brewers in the final.
