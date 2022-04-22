NARBETH RFC's second team remain on track for silverware this season.

The Otters' seconds string beat Ammanford Seconds 13-9 to seal a place in the Scarlets Region Final.

Llew Jones got the only try in a tightly contested match.

Report by Bill Ridge. Photos supplied by Myrddin Dennis 

A great win last night for the seconds in a tense Scarlets Conference Cup semi-final versus Ammanford seconds.

Narberth got the first points on the board after 20 minutes through a penalty from Llew Jones, who then ran a lovely line to score the only try of the match after half an hour and added the conversion.

Western Telegraph: Narberth Seconds (in green) beat Ammanford SecondsNarberth Seconds (in green) beat Ammanford Seconds

Ammanford hit back with two penalties to make the half time score 10-6. 

In the second half both teams tried to play rugby but the ball was either spilled or turned over.

Western Telegraph: Forward Jac Norcross in the thick of itForward Jac Norcross in the thick of it

Ammanford caused Narberth lots of issues at the break down and nearly went over for a try but for a game saving tackle from Lewys Thomson denying them. 

The visitors scored another 3 points with 20 minutes to go to set up a nerve jangling ending to the match.

Western Telegraph: Full back Llew Jones heading for his tryFull back Llew Jones heading for his try

Narberth hit back with a penalty from Harri Harries with five minutes on the clock and Narberth finished strongly to deny the visitors and seal a great win. 

Felinfoel seconds beat Llandovery 40-14 in the other semi-final on April 9.

Western Telegraph: Big hits in a tightly contested matchBig hits in a tightly contested match

Western Telegraph: Narberth Lock Dafydd Phillips shrugging off his tacklersNarberth Lock Dafydd Phillips shrugging off his tacklers

Narberth Seconds now head to the Parc-Y-Scarlets on May 7 playing the Brewers in the final.