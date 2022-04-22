A FAMILY is accused of running a multi-million pound cannabis production and supply operation at a remote property near Whitland.

Four members of the family are accused of running the operation from the village of Cwmbach near Whitland, Carmarthenshire.

A man from Llanteg is involved in the case.

Husband and wife Edward and Linda McCann and their adult children Daniel and Sarah are alleged to have produced cannabis on an "industrial scale", turning it into products including cannabis oil and edibles such as cannabis-infused chocolate to sell.

Ian Wright, opening the case for the prosecution, said that on October 23 2020 police executed a search warrant at an isolated property in the village of Cwmbach and found 202 plants of various stages of maturity.

Officers recovered almost £2 million worth of cannabis and cannabis-products when they raided the address.

Swansea Crown Court heard that each room of the barn had ventilation fans and growing lights, tools for harvesting cannabis and a machine for sealing tins to produce tinned cannabis.

Clothes horses were found with harvested cannabis being dried on them.

In the house next to the barn, police found £10,000 cash in £1,000 bundles and a cannabis-infused chocolate bar on the kitchen table.

It was estimated there was 80kg of ‘cannabis product’ worth up to £1.5million in addition to plants which had a potential value of over £400,000.

The family relocated from Hampshire to the remote barn and house where the power supply was said to have been bypassed with an armoured power cable running to a nearby mains electricity pole.

The family are alleged to have worked with two local men, Jack Whittock and Justin Liles, in the drug operation.

In addition to conspiracy to supply cannabis in Carmarthenshire, Edward and Daniel McCann are charged with conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis in Hampshire between 2013 to 2015, allegations they deny.

Linda McCann, aged 59, of Cwmbach, Whitland, Carmarthenshire; Daniel Edward McCann, aged 36, of Waterlooville, Hampshire; Samantha McCann, aged 25, of Bristol; Justin James David Liles, aged 31, of St Clears, Carmarthenshire; and Jack Whittock, aged 28, of Llanteg, Pembrokeshire all deny conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis between 2015 and 2020 and to possessing criminal property.

Edward McCann, aged 61, of Cwmbach, Whitland, Carmarthenshire, admits conspiracy to produce cannabis between 2015 and 2020 but denies conspiracy to supply and possession of criminal property.

In addition Edward and Daniel McCann deny a separate conspiracy involving the production and supply cannabis in Hampshire between 2013 and 2015.

The trial continues and is expected to last four weeks.