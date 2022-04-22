TWO people have been charged in connection with the death of two-year-old Lola James who sadly died at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020.
Kyle Bevan, aged 30, has been charged with murder.
Sinead James, aged 29, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
"Both have been remanded in police custody to appear in court today Friday, April 22," confirmed a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.
The funeral of Lola, who died in Haverfordwest, took place in September 2020, with an inquest opened in April 2021.
Lola's funeral was held in St David and St Patricks Church and afterwards Lola travelled through Milford Haven in a horse and carriage with members of the public clapping and cheering as she went by to celebrate her life.
Two-year-old Lola, of 4 Princess Royal Way, Winch Lane, died at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on July 2020, after suffering a severe head injury.
Coroner’s officer Lisa Jenkins told a virtual hearing at the time of the inquest that police had been notified by medical staff at Withybush Hospital that a child had been admitted with a severe head injury.
Lola was subsequently transferred to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
The inquest was adjourned as a result of an ongoing police investigation.
