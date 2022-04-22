A Pembrokeshire frozen food company has promised to remove the phrase 'Little England beyond Wales' from its ice cream packaging, after it provoked an angry reaction on social media.

Upton Farm Frozen Foods, based in Pembroke Dock, has said that it is a ‘proudly Welsh business,’ and accepted that it had 'unwittingly caused offence to some.'

A spokesperson from Upton Farm Frozen Food said: “Upton Farm is a proudly Welsh business, which has been supplying customers across Wales with our farm produced ice cream and other frozen goods for more than 30 years.

“Being part of a community business, we recognise the importance of understanding and listening to our customers, and as our use of ‘Little England’ on the packaging of one of our ice creams has unwittingly caused offence to some, we will be removing that reference from any future packaging.

“We believed that was a heritage phrase that helped us show pride in being from the heart of Pembrokeshire, and our intent was to celebrate our geography and place in the world.

“That pride will of course remain, but with messaging that more clearly celebrates our Welshness. We are sorry to those who took offence.”

One of the angered Pembrokeshire natives who took exception to the packaging was Peter Doran, from the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, who posted on Twitter: “I hate that description of Pembs - shame on Upton.”

'Yes, hello, I would like to show the most disrespect to the local community I can with my ice cream... yes, that's perfect'...



I was never that fussed on #uptonfarm product, now I nor any of my family will be buying their products. Ach y fi pic.twitter.com/w2Kpd9inNY — El-Dafydd (@dinosaurlego) April 20, 2022

Pobl Cymru/People of Wales We know what to do, time to boycott the brand.

I'd put money on it that those running Upton Farm are not locals.



The term "Little England...." is reviled by the majority of locals#BoycottUptonFarm pic.twitter.com/PHrEQnsKUr — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Jason Evans🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿〓〓🇺🇦 (@VictorHMorgans) April 21, 2022

