Every match has been played in the 2021/22 Pembrokeshire Football League division one season – but title rivals Goodwick United and Hakin United are still waiting to discover who will be crowned champions.

After 22 league games, unbeaten Goodwick finished top of the league with 60 points and a goal difference of +103 – three points clear of championship rivals Hakin on 60 points and a goal difference of +104.

There is currently an ongoing investigation into the league leaders allegedly fielding an ineligible player earlier in the season.

After completing their league fixtures, Hakin United posted on Twitter: “Some clubs are alleged to have fielded ineligible players, in breach of FAW rule 59, subject to rule 62.7.

“Our club had players that we knew, from the outset, could not play senior football, upon turning 16, due to those rules. The rule seems clear and every player/parent signs up to that at registration.

“Therefore, we could not offer these players up to our senior teams despite being short on squad numbers for any given fixture.

"It’s now up to the association to adjudicate on that alleged fielding of ineligible players."

Goodwick United had tweeted after their final league game, against Haking United: “Having played our 22nd and last game of the season last night away to Hakin, we come away with a 1-1 draw conceding in the 92nd minute!

"However with certain perpetuations surrounding us, despite us triple checking, an unbeaten season seems that it might not be enough!".

Hakin United went on to complete their campaign with a gruelling run of five games in ten days, but their quality showed, even through the fatigue.

In their last two games, the Vikings won 4-0 against Merlins Bridge and 6-1 against Fishguard Sports.

The current situation means that if Goodwick are docked three points or more, then Hakin will be crowned Pembrokeshire League division one champions for a record 20th time.