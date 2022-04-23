A development group has made an application to Pembrokeshire County Council to regenerate an area of the county as part of a sustainable local redevelopment project.

The Hubberston and Hakin Community Forum, is looking for council approval for a community-led development agenda to regenerate an area of Milford Haven.

It is hoped that the forum’s proposal will create a new long-term development of the area, allowing for the community to come together to allocate investment.

The Gelliswick Bay Development Society will seek private, local investment into the fund and investors will have a vote on future development plans in their area.

A large proportion of the society’s profits will be reinvested into local organisations in the community, with some profits also held back to ensure future investment.

Following the necessary approvals from the council, initial plans are focused on the redevelopment of the former caravan park at Gelliswick.

During this phased project, additional camping and parking facilities will be introduced, with subsequent development to involve the introduction of woodland walks, sports areas, coffee shop facilities, and workshops, as well as a resource centre to be used by local organisations, associations, and schools.

There will also be an area of dedicated green space for the communities’ wellbeing, with eco-therapy courses and other opportunities for rural crafts available.

A full map of the proposal

The proposal has had extensive engagement and consultation with a wide range of local stakeholders, including the Sea Scouts, Sea Cadets, Gelliswick School, Preservation Society, and local residents.

David Warrell, former chair of the forum, said: “We see this as a unique opportunity to create a long-lasting, sustainable and community-led investment platform that can focus on the redevelopment of our beloved communities.

"The monies we received under the Building Communities Trust’s ‘Invest Local’ programme back in 2016 has been transformational but was never designed to last forever.

“In launching this Community Benefit Society, we want to ensure that there is a legacy for the future generations to reap the rewards so that our communities flourish for years to come.

“Our gratitude is particularly extended to forum colleague, Darren Briggs, for his immense effort in pulling together the proposal and application.”