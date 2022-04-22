HYWEL Dda University Health Board has given the clearest indication yet what their plans are for Withybush General.

Concerns have been raised that services are in threat as the health board pushes forward with their plan to build a new hospital somewhere between Narberth and St Clears.

The Save Withybush campaign say assurances that Withybush will not close are 'meaningless' and they want to know whether the hospital will continue to have an A&E department.

They argue that the hospital must have some form of accident and emergency to serve the furthest point of west Wales, with many rural towns 'without the infrastructure to get to hospital quickly.'

A rally is taking place tomorrow, April 23, outside Withybush from midday to urge Hywel Dda to change their plans.

Hywel Dda has said that the plan to change services at both Withybush and Glangwili hospitals was agreed in consultation back in 2018.

A health board spokesperson added: “The ultimate aim is to secure significant investment for this part of Wales, including a new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital, as well as massive investment in the community infrastructure.

“The new hospital would provide the health board’s Trauma Unit and Emergency Department; and Glangwili and Withybush would have 24/7 GP led urgent care centres, amongst other services.”

Hywel Dda have pointed towards their Programme Business Case ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales: Our Future Generations Living Well’ submitted to the Welsh government in January 2022 and still waiting approval.

In particular the health board highlighted pages 124 and 125, paragraphs 4.7.20 and 4.7.21 of the business case which states what the intended plans for Withybush and Glangwili are to be.

In it, it says:

“These sites will operate as local community hospitals. Beds will be therapy and nurse led, focusing on rehabilitation and less acute needs (step up from the community step down from the acute hospital).

“There will be access to diagnostics and general outpatient clinics with more specialist assessments taking place at the Urgent and Planned Care Hospital.

“Both hospitals present both refurbishment and new build options, with new-build options being dependent on creating space on site.”

Services to be provided include: