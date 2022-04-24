PETS are a welcome addition to many families, providing company and some incredible times.
April is National Pet Month and we are celebrating some of Pembrokeshire's greatest pets as told by you.
Do you have a pet that is special to you? Whether its furry, hairy, scaly or anything else, let us know and celebrate your pet by going to www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/pets
Misty and Monty
Misty and Monty are almost one-years-old and live with Emma Callan in Pembroke. She rescued the cats from West Wales Cat Rescue and said that they bring so much joy to the house.
Barney
Barney is a five-year-old golden retriever who also lives with Emma Callan in Pembroke. She said that he gives the best cuddles and brings so much joy to the family.
MORE NEWS:
- Bluebell spectacle at these Pembrokeshire locations
- Here's why you may hear gunfire in Pembrokeshire this month
Merlin and Maya
Merlin and Maya are 10 and four-year-old border collies who live with Andy Norbury in Milford Haven. He said that border collies are the best dogs in the world, beautiful, trustworthy, intelligent but as crazy as a bag of spanners.
Buddy
Five-year-old Buddy the cavachon lives in Merlins Bridge with Mike Parry. Aptly named Buddy, Mr Parry said that Buddy is his best friend and always there at his side come rain or shine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here