There have been several planning applications sent to Pembrokeshire County Council this working week (Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 22).
The planning applications sent to the local authority this week affect areas from Milford Haven to the north of the county.
The full list of planning applications sent this week are:
- 21/1268/PA: Holiday chalet at the plot opposite Pendre Cottage, Star, SA35 0AW
- 21/1281/PA: Front porch and new vehicle access with hardstanding at 3 Blackbridge Crescent, Blackbridge, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA73 1DL
- 22/0045/DC: Discharge of condition 26 (updated Verification Report) of planning permission 1 at the land at Milford Docks, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here