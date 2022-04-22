Historic Pembrokeshire walls were subject to vandalism earlier this week.
The Pembroke Town Walls had graffiti sprayed upon them at some time overnight between Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19.
The Rural Crime Team at Dyfed-Powys Police says it is currently investigating the incident, and is appealing for anybody who may have information which could assist officers.
Police are able to contact online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Anyone wishing to contact police to assist with the investigation is asked to quote reference DPP/3186/21/04/2022/02/C
