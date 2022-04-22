To mark Earth Day this year, Tripadvisor has rounded up an unforgettable range of sustainable travel experiences.

April 22 is Earth Day, an annual event where we celebrate how precious our planet is and remind ourselves how much we need to protect it.

Travelling responsibly and making sustainable choices while we explore the world is more important than ever.

To celebrate the annual environmental event, the online travel company has gathered 10 of its best sustainable experiences that you can book on its platform.

A person holding a planet Earth model in front of a dramatic landscape. Credit: Canva

Tripadvisor says that you enjoy these adventures "safe in the knowledge that you’re contributing to preserving the environment, precious species and local communities."

Sustainable travel experiences you book on Tripadvisor

Snorkel with sharks in Hawaii with One Ocean Diving

Snorkel with sharks in Hawaii with One Ocean Diving. Credit: Tripadvisor

Take a deep dive during this extremely unique program called One Ocean Diving.

The thrilling shark dive is led by marine researchers trained by world-renowned shark experts Ocean Ramsey & Juan Oliphant.

One Ocean Diving is the first company in the United States and Hawaii to offer freediving with sharks without a cage.

In this experience, you'll be taught what to do if a shark approaches, and learn all about the biology, physiology, and behaviour of sharks and other specific marine life.

You'll also help contribute to current research and conservation efforts so book your spot for just £120 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Discover Conservation Diving

Discover Conservation Diving. Credit: Tripadvisor

With decades of experience, Conservation Diver Indonesia is the place to be when you explore Bali.

You'll get an insight into coral reef ecology, monitoring, coral nursery and artificial reef construction and maintenance.

This diving experience will teach you the importance of coral reefs and show you the incredible work that is being done to rebuild reefs that have died due to global warming and dynamite fishing.

Explore the depths and plant your very own piece of coral for just £135 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Cozumel Farm To Table Experience

Cozumel Farm To Table Experience. Credit: Tripadvisor

Immerse yourself in this traditional Mexican Farm and learn all about life in Cozumel.

Use this unforgettable trip to meet the locals, eat regional delicacies, and experience a culture different from your own.

You’ll be able to join a local cooking experience from farm to table where you'll learn about the local cuisine and where the ingredients come from in a hands-on cooking class.

Book your experience for just £61 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Volunteer Program at Wildlife Rescue Centre in Costa Rica

Volunteer Program at Wildlife Rescue Centre in Costa Rica. Credit: Tripadvisor

Take part in this volunteer programme where you'll get hands-on experience at the Proyecto Asis rescue centre.

Located just outside of Arenal Volcano National Park, this fantastic experience is perfect for animal lovers and those who want to get up close with rescued wildlife.

Get a guided tour of the refuge before preparing food for the animals and learning all about the importance of their conservation.

This unforgettable experience is available for just £45 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Khao Lak: Bamboo Rafting & Sea Turtle Conservation Centre

Khao Lak: Bamboo Rafting & Sea Turtle Conservation Centre. Credit: Tripadvisor

Jump on a bamboo raft and float along the water and see Khao Lak in Thailand in a completely incredible way.

Breathe in the rainforest as your raft is pulled by a local boatman before you hop off at the sea turtle conservation centre.

The centre is working to save and increase the number of sea turtles in the region and you'll be able to witness the amazing work they do.

Finish your tour with a trip to Ton Pling Waterfall where you can swim in the small ponds and enjoy the stunning scenery.

Book your experience for £30 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

12-Day Great Barrier Reef Marine Conservation Program from Cairns

12-Day Great Barrier Reef Marine Conservation Program from Cairns. Credit: Tripadvisor

Splurge a little on this 12-day adventure and embrace an experience of a lifetime as a marine conservation volunteer at the Great Barrier Reef.

You'll work as an official surveyor for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Parks Authority (GBRMPA) on this experience programme.

The unforgettable experience gives you an opportunity to mix scuba diving with learning about and protecting the world’s most famous reef.

Book your space for £1,279 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Amazon Rescue Centre - Manatees Conservation Center Admission Ticket

Amazon Rescue Center - Manatees Conservation Centre Admission Ticket. Credit: Tripadvisor

Head to the Amazon Rescue Centre in Iquitos, Peru to discover how animals are being rehabilitated there in this amazing experience.

Be guided through the centre as you learn about how reptiles, monkeys, birds, and Amazonian manatees are looked after.

You’ll then have the chance to explore an educational walking trail in the forest at your leisure.

All for the price of just £6.00 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Number one top rated ethical cultural trekking and homestay by ETHOS

Number one top rated ethical cultural trekking and homestay by ETHOS. Credit: Tripadvisor

ETHOS is an award-winning social impact organisation that you can help support on this two-day experience.

The organisation has an impressive track record of helping ethnic minority communities by empowerment through sustainable, ethical tourism.

You'll be able to hike through the beautiful villages and the Sapa mountains as you learn about the different species of herbs and trees along the way.

Immerse yourself in the culture and community during your stay at your guide’s home.

Book your stay from just £72 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

The sustainable city and you (Copenhagen)

The sustainable city and you (Copenhagen). Credit: Tripadvisor

Copenhagen is known for its admirable plans to become a CO2-neutral city and here's your chance to see it up close.

In this tour, you will learn about some of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions such as diets, food waste, the fashion industry, transport, energy and more as well as things we can do as individuals to lower our impact.

You’ll cycle through Vesterbro, Islands brygge, past Freetown Christiania, out to Refshaleøen, before ending your tour at the amazing food market Reffen.

If you have an interest in sustainability and want to learn more about how cities and their inhabitants can help protect the planet - you will not want to miss this tour.

Book your tour from just £29 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

Whale Watching Eco-Adventure from Costa Adeje

Whale Watching Eco-Adventure from Costa Adeje. Credit: Tripadvisor

This 2-hour thrilling eco-adventure alongside biologists is not one to be missed.

You will get the chance to respectfully observe the whales and dolphins in the Teno-Rasca Marine Protected area of Tenerife.

Your boat is custom-made for whale-watching with cushioned bench seats for just 10 guests.

In your tour, you’ll learn all about these majestic animals as well as get to listen to the whales and dolphins with a hydrophone which is a special underwater microphone.

Book your seat for just £47 per person via the Tripadvisor website.

You can also check out Tripadvisor's “Good Guides” on how to be a more conscious traveller in five of your favourite places.

Check out these guides now for some handy tips for your next trip via the Tripadvisor website.